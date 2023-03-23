Quiz: Choose some fun films for movie night and we’ll reveal which MAMAMOO member will join you

Take the quiz to see if your bias from MAMAMOO will be joining you for movie night!

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Mar 23, 2023   |  03:39 PM IST  |  8.4K
MAMAMOO; Picture Courtesy: Instagram/@mamamoo_official
MAMAMOO is a girl group formed by RBW in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single Mr. Ambiguous in 2014.

MAMAMOO+ activities: 

MAMAMOO+ (Solar, Moonbyul) has released a music video teaser for the performance version of their new song. The video shows MAMAMOO+ performing a dance break.The members showed a group dance tailored to the beat, powerful performances, and dynamic facial expressions. At the end of the video, it was revealed that the subtitle of the new song 'GGBB' was 'Good Girl Bad Boy'. Following the previously released pre-release song 'Chico Malo', a bad guy appears in 'GGBB' and continues the storytelling. MAMAMOO+ first single album ACT 1, SCENE 1, signifying another start for Solar and Moonbyul. Each song has a composition like a play. ‘ACT 1, SCENE 1’ will be released on various music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on March 29th. 

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below: 

Credits: Instagram/@mamamoo_official

