Quiz: Choose some fun K-Dramas and we’ll reveal if TWICE will be having a movie night with you

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program SIXTEEN (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins.

TWICE celebrated the special day with fans around the world by holding a live concert to commemorate the release of their new album 'READY TO BE' in New York, USA. TWICE officially released the 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' and the title song 'SET ME FREE' on March 10 (hereinafter domestic time). The new album stands out with TWICE’s determination to break through the world's gaze and prejudice and prepare to greet the real 'me'. The pre-release English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE', which entered the US Billboard's main chart 'Hot 100' for the second time, starting with the title song 'SET ME FREE' with a simple yet magnificent sound and a free and bold message, Dahyun's It contains a total of 7 songs, including b-side songs written by the soloist and the English version of the title song.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan star in the fun trailer for the new BL drama A Shoulder To Cry On