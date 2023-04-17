Quiz: Choose some fun K-Pop songs and we’ll reveal if Lee Min Ho loves your choices

From 2018 to 2022, Lee Min Ho, who has consistently held the top spot as the most popular Korean actor, became a Hallyu star with KBS 2TV's 'Boys Over Flowers' and appeared in SBS 'The Heirs', SBS 'The Legend of the Blue Sea', SBS-Netflix 'The King : Eternal Monarch’ and Apple TV+ ‘Pachinko’, etc., were greatly loved at home and abroad.

Lee Min Ho:

Lee Min Ho's global popularity is also revealed on social media. If you add up all of Lee Min Ho's social media followers, including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, he has 99 million followers, which is the number one among Korean actors. The fact that he won the top spot in the 2022 New York Fashion Week and the 2022 Milan Fashion Week last year also proves his global popularity. Pachinko starring Lee Min Ho won the best ensemble cast award at the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica, California, the United States on the 4th. On this day, only Noh Sang Hyun attended the awards ceremony. Lee Min Ho, Yoon Yeo Jung, Kim Min Ha, and Jin Ha were filming for Pachinko Season 2 in Toronto, Canada, so they expressed their feelings through video.

