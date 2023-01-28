Quiz: Choose some fun shoes and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member likes your choice

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

According to their agency YG Entertainment on the 27th, BLACKPINK was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as “the first female K-pop artist to top the album charts in the U.K. and the U.S.” With this album, BLACKPINK sold 2,141,281 copies within a day and a half of its release, becoming the first K-pop girl group to become a 'double million seller'. In addition, through the in-game concert 'The Virtual' held in August last year, BLACKPINK was also named as the artist who won the first award in the Best Metaverse Performance category at the 'MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)'.

Along with this, member Lisa was also added to 3 Guinness categories. She has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the K-pop artist with the most followers on Instagram. The Guinness Book of World Records said that as of the 19th, Lisa's Instagram followers reached 86.3 million, setting a record. Even after that, the number of followers continued to increase, and as of 9:00 am on the same day, the number of followers is 87.27 million.