Quiz: Choose some great K-Dramas and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will have a movie night with you

Jisoo is a member of BLACKPINK and is known for her classic visuals and no nonsense personality. She is always seen as a princess- sweet and extremely gorgeous. Her unique voice and great dance skills makes her just as talented as the other members of the group. She also made her acting debut in the drama Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae In and showed off her amazing acting skills!

On February 5th, Jisoo posted on her Instagram, “It was a blast to meet our BLINKs in this beautiful city, Abu Dhabi! Although there wasn't enough time to fully appreciate the city's wonder, seeing you guys at the concert made our stay here more than worth it. Thank you for all these great memories. See you again Abu Dhabi! Love you all! It was so nice to meet our BLINKs in the beautiful city of Abu Dhabi! I didn't have time to fully appreciate the wonders of the city, but seeing you at the concert and staying here was well worth it. Thank you for all these wonderful memories. See you again Abu Dhabi! I love you all!” is the message.