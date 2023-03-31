Quiz: Choose some of your favorite dishes and we’ll reveal which BTS member is your picnic date

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

Star Brand Reputation As a result of big data analysis in March 2023, it was analyzed in order by 1st place BTS, 2nd place Lim Young Woong, 3rd place Son Heung Min. The BTS brand, which ranked first in the star brand reputation ranking, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 6,791,625, with a participation index of 590,470, a media index of 1,047,174, a communication index of 2,027,501, and a community index of 3,126,480. Compared to the brand reputation index of 6,087,045 in February, it rose by 11.58%.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: NCT’s Mark takes on an avant-garde look in the first concept teasers for upcoming solo single Golden Hour