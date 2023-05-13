Quiz: Choose some scrumptious desserts and we’ll reveal if NCT Dream will be your dessert date

NCT Dream is the third subunit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. They were initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT with an admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally), prior to re-branding in 2020. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. In late 2018, the group's leader Mark graduated from NCT Dream but returned in 2020 when began promoting as a fixed seven-member group.

NCT Dream’s achievements:

Since their debut, NCT Dream have released four EPs, six singles and two studio albums and headlined one tour in Asia. Known for music reflecting youth and adolescence, growth, and the transition from innocence to rebellion, the sub-unit has been recognized internationally as one of the most notable teenaged artists of their time. They are the first and only Asian artists to appear three consecutive times on Billboard's ‘21 Under 21’ list for their industry impact on sales, streaming and social media, placing at numbers 20, 13 and 19 from 2018 to 2020.

