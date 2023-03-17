Quiz: Choose this or that and we’ll reveal if Lee Min Ho is your bestie or your compatible partner

Lee Min Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste, City Hunter, Faith, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea. In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's The King: Eternal Monarch, which grossed US$135 million.

Recently, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Korea Cultural Exchange Promotion Agency, announced the results of the 'Overseas Hallyu Survey' to check the usage status and spread of K-culture contents in major overseas countries. In the open-ended question, 9.1% of 25,000 respondents chose Lee Min Ho. It was followed by Gong Yoo (2.7%), Hyun Bin (2.4%), Song Hye Kyo (2.0%), and Lee Jong Suk (1.5%). In particular, while K-content is showing a strong trend, Lee Min Ho's works meet viewers around the world through global OTTs such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO, and their popularity continues to rise. Lee Min Ho's global popularity is also proven on social media. Lee Min Ho has a total of 99 million followers on social media handles such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, which is by far the number one among Korean actors.

