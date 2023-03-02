Quiz: Choose this or that and we’ll reveal which BTS member is your soulmate

BTS has 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook and the group debuted in 2013. Their discography tackles many issues of the youth- depression, anxiety, abuse, loneliness, competition and more. Over the years, they grew out of their teenage theme naturally and sang about becoming older, achieving dreams, chasing aspirations and more. The group became a global sensation because of their exceptional songs, choreography and overall personality.

BTS’ achievements:

According to the latest chart (as of March 4) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on the 28th (local time), BTS' anthology album 'Proof' ranked 169th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'. With this, "Proof" entered this chart for 37 consecutive weeks. BTS' 4th regular album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' released in February 2020 ranked 7th in 'World Album' and 45th in 'Top Album Sales'. Their individual activities have put their names on several charts. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released in December of last year, landed at No. 10 in 'World Albums', No. 27 in 'Top Current Albums', and No. 57 in 'Top Album Sales'. J-Hope's 'Hope World', released in 2018, re-entered the 'World Digital Song Sales' at number 5, and Jimin's 'VIBE' sung with Taeyang topped the 'Global (excluding the US)' chart at no. 150.

