QUIZ: Choose your favorite dishes and we will reveal if BLACKPINK will join you for dinner

BLACKPINK consists of 4 members: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. They are known as one of the most successful K-Pop groups in the global sense because of their toe-tapping tunes, amazing choreography, killer expressions and amazing performance. Their last comeback consisted of two MVs- Pink Venom and Shut Down, which gained even more popularity for them.

Jennie, a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, did not lose her smile while attending a Chanel event after suffering a facial injury. On March 8th, Jennie said, "I'm so happy to be able to watch such a romantic show" along with a picture of herself. In her picture, Jenny attends the fashion show in Paris, France. In particular, she even revealed the appearance of Park Seo Joon in a photo, whether she met Jennie at the scene. Earlier, Jennie revealed that while she was taking a short break, she was taking care of her health, eating well and sleeping well, but she tripped and fell while exercising and got some scars on her face, causing sadness amongst fans.

