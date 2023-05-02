Quiz: Choose your favorite dishes and we’ll reveal if The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo will go on a date with you

Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in various television dramas Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, Encounter and the most recent Netflix The Glory, where she gained a Baeksang Award for her role as Moon Dong Eun.

Song Hye Kyo’s activities:

Song Hye Kyo appeared on the red carpet at the Met Gala wearing a pink dress from the luxury brand Fendi. She especially gave points with her haircut and pigtails. Jennie appeared wearing a Chanel white mini dress decorated with white roses and boasted the dignity of 'Human Chanel'. Meanwhile, the Met Gala is the world's largest fashion charity gala show held on the first Monday of May every year since 1948. It is attracting attention as a festival attended by many famous celebrities from around the world, including global fashion figures, Hollywood stars and pop stars.

