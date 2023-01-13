Quiz: Choose your favorite drinks and we’ll reveal which BTS member will you go on a fun date with

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

BLACKPINK and BTS have been nominated in a number of categories at the '2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards' in the United States. BTS was nominated for the 'Best Music Video' award for the title song 'Yet To Come' of the anthology album 'Proof' released in June 2022. Along with the fandom army, 'Best Fan Army’ was added and nominated in a total of two categories. In particular, BTS, who first won the award at the 'iHeartRadio Music Awards' in 2018, have been nominated for the award for six consecutive years until this year. In addition, this time BTS member Jungkook was also nominated for the award in the 'Best Music Video' category for his collaboration song 'Left and Right' with American singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth. The 'iHeartRadio Music Awards' is a music awards ceremony that has been hosted by US online radio broadcaster iHeartRadio since 2014.

BTS' Jin's 'The Astronaut' topped iTunes in 104 countries, proving the extraordinary popularity of a global superstar. Jin's first solo single, 'The Astronaut', topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in Papua New Guinea on January 7th, reaching number one in a total of 104 countries. Jin's 'The Astronaut', which was released on October 28 last year, dominated the iTunes Top Song chart upon release, reaching No. 1 in 80 countries within 5 hours and 30 minutes of its release, and No. 1 in 90 countries within 8 hours and 25 minutes of its release. 1 in 97 countries at 4 am (Korean time). In particular, in the US iTunes Top Songs, the home of pop, in 2022, it took 1 hour and 23 minutes, the fastest time among Korean artists.