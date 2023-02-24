Quiz: Choose your favorite films and shows and we’ll reveal if Pachinko’s Lee Min Ho is your best friend

Lee Min Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste, City Hunter, Faith, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea. In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's The King: Eternal Monarch, which grossed US$135 million.

On February 19th, Lee Min Ho posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption, "Morning running". In the published photo, Lee Min Ho, who is currently staying in Canada, is shown shivering in the cold at the beach. Lee Min Ho is enduring the cold with a beanie and a padded jumper. However, the running passion that could not stop the cold stands out even more. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho is currently filming Season 2 of Apple TV+ 'Pachinko' in Canada. In the photo, Lee Min Ho is shopping at a Canadian mart. In another photo, Lee Min Ho is drawing attention by revealing a bag full of daily necessities he bought from a mart at his dorm. Lee Min Ho, dressed in comfortable clothes, was later revealed to be lying on the sofa as if exhausted.