Quiz: Choose your favorite Korean delicacies and we’ll reveal if BTS’ V AKA Taehyung is your dinner date

Kim Taehyung AKA V is a member of BTS and is known for his baritone voice, striking visuals and a personality that is filled with curiosity. Known to love jazz, old films and breathes old world charm, V has enamored many hearts for his many talents as well as his looks!

V's Instagram followers exceeded 58 million on March 19, proving his status as an influencer and his global popularity. Since BTS opened a personal Instagram account for each member on December 6, 2021, V's Instagram has increased followers at a rapid pace, increasing 1 million and 10 million followers in the shortest time from the 'Guinness World Record' Official world records. Currently, he has the most followers among Korean male celebrities and has ranked first in follower growth for two consecutive years. V is actively communicating with fans through his Instagram. He is receiving a lot of love by posting various posts on Instagram, such as daily life, photo shoots, and music recommendations. V's followers aren't just high numbers. The 'Engage Rate' (engagement rate), a measure of whether followers on social media actively engage with posts, records an average of 23.1%, the highest in the world, boasting high loyalty.

