Quiz: Choose your favorite Marvel films and we’ll reveal which K-Pop female idol will join the MCU

The MCU or the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gained a lot of traction and popularity from the beautiful filmmaking and stories. In recent times, there has been inclusion of Korean actors, with Ma Dong Seok in Eternals and Park Seo Joon’s upcoming role in The Marvels. Now that we have more inclusion and branching out of the storyline, let’s take hope to see more Korean actors and K-Pop idols on-screen.

Park Seo Joon in MCU:

Park Seo Joon confirmed his appearance in a movie produced by Marvel Studios and left for filming in September of last year. In particular, regarding his appearance in the movie 'The Marvels', he said, "When I first heard that the MCU wanted to talk to me, I couldn't believe it, I really couldn't believe it." The Marvels is the sequel to the hugely popular 'Captain Marvel' released in 2019. Captain Marvel recorded revenue of 1.1 billion dollars (about 1.4 trillion won) worldwide at the time, including Korea (45.43 million dollars). The Marbles is directed by Nia Dacosta, an up-and-coming African-American female director. Park Seo Joon is said to have played the husband of Carol Danvers, who plays Captain Marvel.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: Running Man’s Song Ji Hyo and Ji Suk Jin’s label Uzurocks faces several financial difficulties