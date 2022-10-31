Quiz: Choose your favourite snacks and we'll reveal which Ji Chang Wook drama you will be watching

In 2010, Ji Chang Wook was cast in his first lead role in the 159-episode daily drama, Smile Again, playing the role of a Korean-American short track speed skater. Smile Again topped the ratings chart for 15 consecutive weeks, and he was awarded Best Actor in a Daily Drama at the KBS Drama Awards. He then played the titular character in the 2011 historical-action series, Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011). Adapted from Lee Jaeheon's manhwa, Honorable Baek Dong Soo, it is an origin story about Joseon-era swordsman, Baek Dong Soo, showing his early years until political intrigue creates a rivalry with his childhood best friend-turned-enemy The series topped in its time slot for 13 weeks, and Ji Chang Wook received a New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards.

Empress Ki:

His breakthrough came through his role as Toghon Temür (also known as Ta Hwan), the 16th emperor of the Yuan Dynasty, in the historical drama Empress Ki. The drama drew solid viewership ratings nationwide throughout its run with an average rating of 35.12%. Ji Chang Wook's portrayal left a strong impression on both the critics and the audience, earning him critical acclaim and recognition.

Healer and The K2:

Ji Chang Wook then starred as the titular character in action-thriller television series, Healer (2014-2015). After the airing of the drama, Ji became popular in China and other parts of Asia. He then took on roles in Mandarin-language dramas such as The Whirlwind Girl 2 and Mr. Right. In 2016, Ji Chang Wook starred as the male lead in tvN's action-thriller The K2, a bodyguard who is betrayed by his fellow countrymen and falls in love with a girl with PTSD and apparent sociophobia.

2022:

The drama received favorable reviews, topping cable channel viewership ratings throughout its 8-week broadcast. In 2022, Ji Chang Wook appeared in the Netflix series The Sound of Magic, based on a webtoon of the same name, in the role of mysterious magician Lee Eul. That same year, he starred in the KBS2 drama If You Wish Upon Me in the role of an ex-convict who volunteers at a hospice.