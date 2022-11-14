Quiz: Come up with a fun K-Drama and we’ll reveal if Choi Woo Shik will be the male lead

Choi Woo Shik is a Canadian actor based in South Korea. Choi Woo Shik made his acting debut in the period drama The Duo in 2011. Supporting roles followed, and he was cast in crime drama Special Affairs Team TEN as detective Park Min Ho. he reprised his role when the series was renewed for a second season in 2013. In 2018, he was cast as a mysterious assassin called the ‘Nobleman’ in the action film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion. The dark persona of the Nobleman was a shift from the characters he usually played. In a press interview, co-star Park Hee Soon remarked that Nobleman could be Choi Woo Shik's once-in-a-lifetime character. In 2019, He reunited with director Bong Joon Ho for the black comedy thriller film Parasite. He played the main character Ki-woo, the son of a poor family, who schemes to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. He was first approached by Bong after their first collaboration with Okja in 2016, who told the actor to 'stay skinny' to play the character.

Parasite:

Parasite premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2019, where it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or, and was the first film to win with a unanimous vote since Blue Is the Warmest Colour at the 2013 Festival. Among other numerous accolades, Parasite won a leading four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards. It became the first South Korean film to receive Academy Award recognition, as well as the first film in a language other than English to win Best Picture. The cast also won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Choi Woo Shik's new works:

In addition to his role as Ki Woo in Parasite, he performed the end credits song ‘Soju One Glass,’ which made the shortlist for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. In December 2021, he starred in the SBS drama Our Beloved Summer alongside Kim Da Mi. It marked his return to the small screen in 4 years since 2017, as well as the reunion of the two actors after their film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018).