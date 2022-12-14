Quiz: Come up with a fun playlist and we’ll reveal if Super Junior will join you for a fun jam session

Super Junior , also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band formed by Lee Sooman, the founder of SM Entertainment in 2005. They are also dubbed by the media as the King of Hallyu Wave due to their prominent contributions in the Korean Wave. Super Junior currently consists of 10 members, consisting of leader Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Originally a 12-piece group before the addition of Kyuhyun in 2006, Han Geng, Kibum and Kangin departed the band in 2011, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Super Junior launched into international recognition following the release of their best-selling single Sorry, Sorry in 2009, the title song of their most critically successful album, Sorry, Sorry. Over the years, they have been divided into smaller groups, simultaneously targeting different music industries and audiences. The members have also individually branched out into hosting, presenting and acting. Their successes and popularity as all-rounded entertainers have led other Korean entertainment managements to also begin training their music groups in other aspects of the entertainment industry.

Super Junior was the best-selling K-pop artist for four years in a row. The group has earned thirteen music awards from the Mnet Asian Music Awards, nineteen from the Golden Disc Awards, and are the second singing group to win Favorite Artist Korea at the 2008 MTV Asia Awards after jtL in 2003. In 2012, they were nominated for Best Asian Act in MTV Europe Music Awards. They won the International Artist and Best Fandom awards at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. In March 2020, Super Junior broke their own record topping the Korean Album Chart of Taiwan's KKBOX for 122 consecutive weeks since 2017 with their 8th album Play, the 8th album repackage REPLAY in 2018, the 9th album Time_Slip from 2019, and 9th album repackage Timeless.

*Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear*