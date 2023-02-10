Quiz: Come up with an athleisure outfit and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK’s Lisa will teach you new moves

Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa , is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so.

As of February 7th, Lisa's official Instagram has surpassed 88 million followers. Lisa's breakthrough of 88 million followers this time corresponds to the first place among all K-pop artists and domestic celebrities, and is the third highest among Asian celebrities.

Of particular note is that, according to Guinness World Records (hereafter referred to as Guinness), Lisa has set a world record for 'the most K-pop artist with the most followers on Instagram'. As a result, Lisa has been listed in 5 categories of Guinness World Records. In addition, according to HypeAuditor, a marketing analysis company, BLACKPINK Lisa ranked 3rd on the Instagram Top Music Influencer chart.

Lisa stood shoulder to shoulder with prominent pop stars Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Rihanna on the Top Instagram Music Influencer chart. BLACKPINK’s Lisa also ranked 10th on the Top 1000 Instagram Influencer chart. She is the only K-pop artist in the top 10.