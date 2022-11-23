QUIZ: Come up with best Indian fusion food and we’ll reveal if SEVENTEEN will enjoy your inventions

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi , DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015 list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues.

SEVENTEEN as a group:

SEVENTEEN is considered a self-producing idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled as Performance Kings, Theater Kids of K-Pop and K-Pop Performance Powerhouse by various domestic and international media outlets.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities:

In 2022, SEVENTEEN released an English-language digital single titled Darl+ing ahead of their fourth studio album, Face the Sun. The album was released on May 27 with the lead single Hot. They also released their first film, SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie, in worldwide theaters. On July 18, 2022, SEVENTEEN released the repackage of their fourth studio album, Sector 17, along with its lead single _World. The remixed version of the song featuring British singer Anne-Marie was released on August 26. On November 9, SEVENTEEN released their third Japanese EP Dream.