QUIZ: Come up with the best way to relax and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member will join you for a fun date
Take the quiz to see if your bias from BLACKPINK loves your idea of leisure!
BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.
Jisoo:
YG Entertainment announced on the 21st that the entire length of the solo debut music video of Jisoo, a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, is being filmed abroad. The agency said, "We are filming the music video for Jisoo's solo song in strict secrecy at a big location overseas." YG explained, "Jisoo showed extraordinary affection, such as re-recording herself to improve the completeness of the album even during the schedule of the world tour." In April, BLACKPINK will go on stage as a headliner (signboard performer) at the largest music festival in North America, ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’.
BLACKPINK, who became a double million seller last year with their 2nd regular album ‘Born Pink’, won ‘Singer of the Year Award’ in the music category in August and September, ‘Mubeat Global Choice Award in the female category’, winning a total of 4 awards including 'Female Group of the Year' at the Circle Chart Awards.
