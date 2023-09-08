Quiz: Could BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung be your dinner date? Create a meal and find out

V aka Kim Taehyung is part of BTS and is known for his baritone voice, sharp visuals and sweet personality. Despite being a part of the global group, he is extremely humble and tends to keep to himself. He is great at expressing himself through music, as one could hear from his self-composed songs as well as the recently released album Layover. The album portrays his style through his lyrics and genres.

BTS’ V’s recent activities:

According to the Hanteo Chart, V's album sold more than 1.5 million copies in total on September 8: approximately 1.18 million copies of the regular version and approximately 320,000 copies of the Weverse version. V is the third K-pop solo artist to sell more than one million copies of his album on release day. He joined SUGA aka Agust D’s D-Day and Jimin’s FACE with being a million seller on the first day!

