Quiz: Could BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung be your dinner date? Create a meal and find out
BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is known for his sweet personality and love for food so take the quiz to see if he is your dinner date based on your choices. Read ahead to know more.
Key Highlight
-
BTS' V is known as a fun person and loves trying various cuisines
-
Take the quiz to see if BTS' V will be your date
V aka Kim Taehyung is part of BTS and is known for his baritone voice, sharp visuals and sweet personality. Despite being a part of the global group, he is extremely humble and tends to keep to himself. He is great at expressing himself through music, as one could hear from his self-composed songs as well as the recently released album Layover. The album portrays his style through his lyrics and genres.
BTS’ V’s recent activities:
According to the Hanteo Chart, V's album sold more than 1.5 million copies in total on September 8: approximately 1.18 million copies of the regular version and approximately 320,000 copies of the Weverse version. V is the third K-pop solo artist to sell more than one million copies of his album on release day. He joined SUGA aka Agust D’s D-Day and Jimin’s FACE with being a million seller on the first day!
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
