Quiz: Create a beautiful outfit and we’ll reveal who is your plus-one for Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s wedding

On March 18th, Lee Seung Gi posted on his social media, “Irene (fandom name), whom I respect and love, I don’t think I was able to express my sincerity to you a lot because I was a little clumsy with expressions.” I want to convey my deepest respect and love to the fans.” He added, "I was able to come this far thanks to your love." Previously, Lee Seung Gi recently announced that he would marry actor Lee Da In on April 7. The two continued their public relationship after the fact that they were dating was known in May 2021.

Actress Lee Da In has formed a precious relationship with actor Lee Seung Gi as a reliable companion. Their common interest is golf. Lee Seung Gi met the public through the golf entertainment SBS 'Eat and play the ball', and Lee Da In revealed her appearance on the field through her social media handles.

