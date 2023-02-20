Quiz: Create a cute outfit and we’ll pair you with one of the members from SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit for a date

SEVENTEEN's special unit BSS (Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi) won 5 gold medals on music shows with ‘Fighting’. Boo Seok Soon took first place with the title song 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)' from the first single album 'SECOND WIND' on SBS' 'Inkigayo', which aired on February 19, and won 5 crowns on music shows. .

Wait for a seconds for the quiz to appear below:

Previously, Boo Seok Soon was on MBC M'Show! Champion’, and after winning first place on Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’, she took the top spot on airwaves with KBS 2TV’s ‘Music Bank’, followed by MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core' and SBS' 'Inkigayo', they are showing off their appearance as the '4th generation's strongest unit' by winning first place on music broadcasts from the three major public TV stations.

In particular, the unit proved their immense popularity and influence by winning 5 trophies without appearing on TV even though he ended their official activities for this album. Meanwhile, Boo Seok-soon set a new record for K-pop artist unit Initial Chodong (album sales for a week from the release date) with 'SECOND WIND', predicting a big box office hit early on.

The title song 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)' took first place on the real-time chart, a major music site in Korea, at the same time as it was released, and has maintained the top spot on the chart to date. (Hot 100) chart, and is gaining popularity in domestic and foreign charts, such as taking first place.

ALSO READ: Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo come together in 1st script reading for SBS’ sageuk drama

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.