Quiz: Create a cute outfit and we’ll reveal if BTS will be joining you on a fun date

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook . Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

As of 2022, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history, having sold in excess of 30 million albums via the Circle Chart, and their studio album Map of the Soul: 7 (2020) is the best-selling album of all time in South Korea. They are the first non-English-speaking and Asian act to hold sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl (Love Yourself World Tour in 2019), and were named the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI) Global Recording Artist of the Year for both 2020 and 2021.