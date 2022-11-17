Quiz: Create a delicious Thanksgiving meal and we’ll reveal if ATEEZ will join you for dinner

ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong , Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. ATEEZ were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and won the Bonsang (main award) at the 4th The Fact Music Awards, the 30th and 31st Seoul Music Awards.

ATEEZ's achievements:

As of August 2022, ATEEZ have released nine EPs and one studio album in the Korean language, as well as two EP and two studio albums in the Japanese language. Their records Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer, Zero: Fever Part.1, Zero: Fever Part.2, Zero: Fever Epilogue and The World EP.1: Movement each topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, with Zero: Fever Part. 1 becoming the group's first to be certified platinum in the country. Ateez have sold over four million physical albums worldwide. Often referred to as ‘Global Performance Idols’ by Korean media and dubbed ‘4th Generation Leaders’ by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the group has also served as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism.

ATEEZ's latest achievements:

On July 29, ATEEZ released their ninth Korean EP The World EP.1: Movement, featuring the lead single Guerrilla. Pre-orders exceeded 1.1 million copies, making it their first million seller EP. On August 22, Ateez performed at KCON 2022 LA. They had the honor to interpret and perform KCON LA's version of KCON 2022's signature song Poppia. On October 8, ATEEZ received the Artist of The Year award (Bonsang) as well as the Best Performer award at The Fact Music Awards.