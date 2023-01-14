Quiz: Create a fun and glamorous outfit and we’ll reveal if you will be partying with ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a self-proclaimed 'global fan-made group' that has been supported by K-pop fans around the world through Mnet's survival program 'I-Land' even before their debut in 2020, and a team that is in the spotlight as a member of the label BELIFT Lab under HYBE, a large entertainment company leading K-pop.

Under the leadership of Chairman Bang Si Hyuk of HYBE, they are showing remarkable growth among 4th generation K-pop idols. Following the regular 1st album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' released two years ago, the 3rd mini album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' released in July last year has two million sellers. They are enjoying explosive popularity, especially in Japan. All eight works released locally, including the first Japanese full-length album 'Sadame' released last year, all received gold disc certification in Japan.

ENHYPEN’s achievements:

According to the '2022 Year-end Report' released on the 11th (local time) by a data company to the US Billboard charts, BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN ranked the most in the US in 2022. It was listed in the top 10 of the physical album chart that sold the most. ENHYPEN’s third mini-album 'Manifesto: Day 1' recorded sales of 173,000 copies in the US and ranked 8th. This is the first time ENHYPEN has entered the top 10 of the chart.

ENHYPEN will attend a fashion show for a luxury brand in Milan, Italy on January 15th. For the first time since their debut, all 7 members will attend an overseas fashion week at the same time. In particular, ENHYPEN is the first time that all K-pop boy group members attend an overseas fashion week. In particular, ENHYPEN is the only Korean artist to attend that show. It proves how much the status of ENHYPEN has risen in the 2 years since their debut.