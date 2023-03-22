Quiz: Create a fun drama and we’ll reveal if Reborn Rich’s Song Joong Ki will be starring in the lead role

Song Joong Ki is known to be a talented actor who has starred in many popular dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich, The Innocent Man, Arthdal Chronicles and more.

Song Joong Ki revealed his honest feelings about his marriage, childbirth, and his wife in an interview for the March issue of the fashion magazine. In an interview published along with the pictorial, Song Joong Ki said, “In the past, there were limits to my roles, so I wanted to grow older quickly, but everything has its time and timing. Now, as I get older, I am playing a role that fits there,” he said, conveying his values ​​​​for acting. He cited “a desire to be proud of himself” as something he did not want to lose over time and said, “I hope this will not disappear.” Regarding the recent surprise announcement of the wedding news, he also answered honestly. Song Joong Ki said, "I've said it in previous interviews, but having a family and having children was my biggest goal in life."

