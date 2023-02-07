Quiz: Create a fun drama and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member will be starring as female lead

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK, rapper Dawn, and group BTS member J-Hope were ranked 6th, 16th, and 21st respectively in the '2023 Most Stylish Musicians 25' selected by the American music magazine Rolling Stone. This list was selected by a vote conducted by fashion, music, and culture officials for musicians around the world, and American musician Steve Lacey took first place. Rolling Stone said about BLACKPINK on its website, "With the music video for 'Pink Venom', the band proved that it is possible to balance streetwear, glamor, and rock 'n' roll at the same time."

Previously, BLACKPINK was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as “the first female K-pop artist to top the album charts in the U.K. and the U.S.” With this album, Blackpink sold 2,141,281 copies within a day and a half of its release, becoming the first K-pop girl group to become a 'double million seller'.