Quiz: Create a fun K-Drama and we’ll reveal if BTS’ J-Hope will be main lead of the series

J-Hope is a vocalist, lyricist, artist, and record maker. In 2013, under the name BIGHIT MUSIC, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. In 2018, J-Hope released Hope World, his first solo mixtape. It was well-received by critics and reached its highest position on the US Billboard 200 at number 38, making it the highest-selling album by a Korean solo artist at the time. In 2019, his single 'Chicken Noodle Soup,' which featured singer Becky G, debuted at number 81, making him the first member of BTS to perform solo on the Billboard Hot 100. J-Hope released his first studio album, Jack in the Box, in 2022. In 2023, he delivered his single 'On The Streets' with J. Cole.

J-Hope’s activities:

J-Hope captioned two photos she shared on the BTS fan site Weverse on May 24: "ARMYs! I did a good job completing my work. The letters and backing you sent me were truly useful, so I had the option to prepare hard." In the distributed photograph, J-Trust is wearing a tactical uniform, a beret and is saluting. Fans were drawn to his selfie with a bright smile. "I will work hard for the remainder of my military service and show you a good image," J-Hope stated.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, TXT’s Beomgyu, MAMAMOO’s Solar, SOMI: 5 K-Pop idols that are Pisces