Quiz: Create a fun party and we’ll reveal if BTS will be joining you

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

BTS' Jin's 'Yours' topped the iTunes chart in 104 countries (regions) and shone its global sound source power. 'Yours' reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Song Chart in 80 countries within 7 hours and 30 minutes of its release, and drew an explosive response by reaching No. 1 on iTunes in 90 countries within 31 hours. From 'The Astronaut', which reached number one in 104 countries, to 'Moon', which reached number one in 111 countries, Jin has a total of three songs that topped the iTunes Song Chart in more than 100 countries.

'MIC Drop' music video, released through HYBE Labels' official YouTube channel, exceeded 1.3 billion on January 31st. After surpassing 1.2 billion views in June of last year, 100 million views were added in about 7 months. With this, 'MIC Drop' became BTS' 4th music video with 1.3 billion views.