Quiz: Create a fusion dish and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK will be your dinner date
Take the quiz to see if BLACKPINK will be your dinner date. Read ahead to know more.
BLACKPINK consists of 4 members: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. They are known as one of the most successful K-Pop groups in the global sense because of their toe-tapping tunes, amazing choreography, killer expressions and amazing performance. Their last comeback consisted of two MVs- Pink Venom and Shut Down, which gained even more popularity for them.
BLACKPINK’s activities:
Woody Harrelson posted a photo on his Instagram account on the 16th with the caption, "I had an amazing time with these young, talented people in Seoul a few days ago. They were so warm and kind that I didn't want to leave." In this photo, Woody Harrelson poses with Dean Phillips, a Democratic member of the U.S. Congress. Park Bo Gum, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa were standing next to him, drawing attention. Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson is a Hollywood actor whose face is well known in Korea as he appeared in the movies 'The Hunger Games' series, 'Now You See Me', and 'Venom' series.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
