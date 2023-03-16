Quiz: Create a fusion dish and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK will be your dinner date

BLACKPINK consists of 4 members: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. They are known as one of the most successful K-Pop groups in the global sense because of their toe-tapping tunes, amazing choreography, killer expressions and amazing performance. Their last comeback consisted of two MVs- Pink Venom and Shut Down, which gained even more popularity for them.

Woody Harrelson posted a photo on his Instagram account on the 16th with the caption, "I had an amazing time with these young, talented people in Seoul a few days ago. They were so warm and kind that I didn't want to leave." In this photo, Woody Harrelson poses with Dean Phillips, a Democratic member of the U.S. Congress. Park Bo Gum, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa were standing next to him, drawing attention. Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson is a Hollywood actor whose face is well known in Korea as he appeared in the movies 'The Hunger Games' series, 'Now You See Me', and 'Venom' series.

