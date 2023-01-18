Quiz: Create a lively concert and we’ll reveal if BTS will be performing their best songs on stage

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

On January 17th, on the YouTube account of 1theK, BTS' mini-album 'Skool Luv Affair' released in February 2014, the music video for 'One Day' reached 200 million YouTube views. exceeded the If you add up the number of music video views on the official account of HYBE Labels, it exceeds 249.74 million. 'One Day' is an urban hip-hop song with a minimalistic rhythm and neat instrument composition. The killing point of this song, which contains the message of wanting to be with the person you love if given just one day, is the mournful voice of the BTS vocal line.

In the music video, delicate facial expressions and dance lines were included to bring out the soft feeling of the song. The members' group dance using chairs in a pure white space catches the eye. Meanwhile, BTS has a total of 39 music videos with views in millions, including 'Only One Day', which exceeded 200 million views this time.

Jimin (BTS) expressed his feelings about being selected as a global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house DIOR. On January 17th, Jimin posted on his Instagram, "It is an honor to be active as a global ambassador for Dior. Please look forward to it in the future,” along with three photos.