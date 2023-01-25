Quiz: Create a music video and we’ll reveal if K-Drama heartthrob Lee Min Ho will be the protagonist

Take the quiz to see if Lee Min Ho will be appearing in a music video directed by you!

Lee Min Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste, City Hunter, Faith, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea. In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's The King: Eternal Monarch, which grossed US$135 million.

Lee Min Ho’s latest activities: 

On January 6th, Lee Min Ho posted several photos on his Instagram with the caption, "It's cold, so we both become mad people." In the released photos, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are heavily armed with padding and earplugs to prevent the cold at an outdoor filming set. Even in the cold weather, the two people who do not lose their smiles create warmth.

Ask The Stars: 

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are filming Korea's first sci-fi romantic comedy 'Ask the Stars'. 'Ask The Stars' is a new work by Seo Sook Hyang, who wrote 'Pasta' and 'Jealousy Incarnate'. Lee Min Ho plays the role of an obstetrician and gynecologist who joins space travel as a space tourist after paying an astronomical amount in the play, and Gong Hyo Jin plays Captain Eve Kim, a perfectionist who does not tolerate any mistakes and is the best astronaut. It will be released this year.

