Quiz: Create a scrumptious Indian meal and we’ll reveal if GOT7’s Jackson will join you for dinner

In July 2011, Wang moved to Seoul, South Korea for his K-pop training. He made an appearance on the reality survival program Win: Who Is Next two years later. The program was a competition between YG Entertainment trainees (who later debuted as members of Winner and iKON), and JYP trainees. Jackson appeared alongside fellow trainees Mark, Yugyeom, and BamBam, who were then selected as members of GOT7. The group released its first single, ‘Girls Girls Girls,’ of its debut EP Got It? on 16 January 2014.

Jackson Wang after JYP Entertainment:

In 2017, he founded Team Wang and began releasing solo music in China and internationally thereafter. His first solo album, ‘Mirrors’, debuted in 2019 and reached number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. Wang left JYP Entertainment on 19 January 2021, along with other GOT7 members after their exclusive contracts expired. Since then, Team Wang currently operates his international activities. There were reports alleging Wang had also partnered with Sublime Artist Agency, which the latter later confirmed on 22 January. Later that month, he released the self-produced Chinese single, ‘Alone.’

Jackson Wang's recent activities:

In August 2021, Jackson Wang announced hip hop group Panthepack under his label Team Wang, consisting of himself as one of the members, along with rapper Ice, J.Sheon, and Karencici. Their single ‘Buzz’ was released on August 28, 2021, followed by their 10-track debut album, The Pack, in September 2021. Throughout 2021, Wang was honored with numerous awards, including Best Male Artist of the Year at the NetEase Indie Music Awards, Most Influential Male Singer in Asia at the Chinese Top Ten Awards, and Best Original Music Award for the single Alone at the Global Chinese Music event. On March 31, 2022, he released the new single Blow, which precedes the release of his full album Magic Man.