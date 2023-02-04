QUIZ: Create a thirst quenching drink and we’ll reveal if TOMORROW X TOGETHER will join you for a juice date

Take the quiz to see if TOMORROW X TOGETHER is your date today! Scroll ahead to know more.

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Feb 04, 2023   |  06:34 PM IST  |  14.5K
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

Debuting in March, 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has five members- Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai and is known as the label artists alongside BTS. Their debut EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: 

Its lead single ‘Crown’ debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter. On the 2nd, TOMORROW X TOGETHER took first place on Mnet's 'M Countdown', the first music show after their comeback, with the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' from their 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: Temptation'.

According to Japanese Oricon on February 3rd, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' earned 187,129 points on the weekly combined album chart as of February 6th (counting period January 23-29) and took first place. 

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below: 

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes the 3rd K-Pop idol to do THIS on France’s Top Albums Chart with latest album

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Is TOMORROW X TOGETHER going on a date with you? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Anoushka Mathew
Anoushka Mathew
Writer

A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!