QUIZ: Create an interesting drama and we’ll reveal if BTS’ Jungkook will be playing as the lead

Jungkook is the maknae or the youngest of BTS and is known as The Golden Maknae because he is known to be good at everything he tries- singing, dancing, performance, health, gaming and more. Even his members are in awe at his ability to excel at everything he tries. He has also worked on creating music of his own and is often seen engaging with fans through music and live broadcasts.

Jungkook recently surpassed 175 billion views on TikTok, a global short video platform, with his proper noun personal hashtag 'jungkook'. On TikTok, '#jungkook' surpassed 175 billion views as of March 3. Jungkook became the 'first' and 'only' of all solo artists around the world to reach 175 billion views, recording her number one hit, showing off her unmatchable influence and popularity. On TikTok, other hashtags related to Jungkook also boasted enormous views, such as '#JK' with 58.1 billion views, '#jeonjungkook' with 22.7 billion views, '#jungkookie' with 4.1 billion views, and '#jungkookbts' with 3.7 billion views. The total number of views of the five hashtags related to Jungkook alone amounts to about 263.6 billion.

