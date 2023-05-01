Quiz: Create an interesting K-Drama and we’ll reveal if BTS’ Jimin will be starring as a lead in the drama

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label BIGHIT MUSIC. Jimin has released three solo tracks under BTS' name- ‘Lie’ in 2016, ‘Serendipity’ in 2017, and ‘Filter’ in 2020—all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He released his first credited solo song, the digital track ‘Promise’, which he co-wrote, in 2018. Jimin released his debut solo album, Face in 2023.

Jimin’s activities:

Recently, Jimin took first place as a result of big data analysis in April 2023 of the gender integrated idol personal brand reputation announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute. On the other hand, Jimin released his solo album 'FACE' on March 24, 10 years after his debut, and established a new history by recording the first K-pop solo to top the Billboard 'Hot 100'.

