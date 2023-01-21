Quiz: Create an itinerary for a fun outing and we’ll reveal if TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be joining you

Debuting in March, 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has five members- Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai and is known as the label artists alongside BTS. Their debut EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Its lead single ‘Crown’ debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai) released the track list of the 5th mini album 'Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' and the track poster expressing the story of each song with sensuous illustrations. he new album includes a total of 5 songs, including the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride', 'Devil by the Window', 'Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)', 'Tinnitus (I want to be a stone)', and 'Leaving Neverland'.

'Chapter of the Name: TEMPTATION' contains the story of youth who are shaken in the face of temptation. This album is also a conceptual storytelling album in which all the songs on the album are connected as if the story is progressing, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER delicately unfolds the story of youth swaying in front of temptation in 5 songs in 'Chapter of the Name: TEMPTATION'.

Sugar Rush Ride:

The title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' is a song about a boy who left a long way for his future from their last album (minisode 2: Thursday's Child), encountering an irresistible devil's temptation and falling for it. The intense temptation of the devil is compared to 'Sugar Rush', a state of excitement due to sweetness.