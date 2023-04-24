Quiz: Create some scrumptious Indian fusion dishes and we’ll reveal if aespa will be your dinner date

aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single ‘Black Mamba’. The group's name, aespa, combines the English initials of ‘avatar’ and experience (Avatar X Experience) with the English word aspect, meaning two sides, to symbolize the idea of meeting another self and experiencing the new world.

aespa’s activities:

According to the agency SM Entertainment on the 24th, aespa's new mini-album 'My World', which will be released on May 8, recorded a total of 1.52 million copies in pre-orders alone, foreshadowing two consecutive million-seller achievements within a week of pre-sale. With the second mini-album ‘Girls,’ released in July of last year, aespa surpassed 1.8 million cumulative sales based on the circle chart, becoming a million-seller. With this album, I was expecting another career high. aespa will release the pre-release single 'Welcome To MY World' on May 2nd and release the mini album 'My World' on May 8th.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: The Planet: BTS' upcoming song said to feature all 7 members from animated film Bastions shares first teaser