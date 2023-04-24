Quiz: Create some scrumptious Indian fusion dishes and we’ll reveal if aespa will be your dinner date
aespa are known to be amazing foodies and are always munching down on their favorite foods so let’s take the quiz to see if aespa loves your choices.
aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single ‘Black Mamba’. The group's name, aespa, combines the English initials of ‘avatar’ and experience (Avatar X Experience) with the English word aspect, meaning two sides, to symbolize the idea of meeting another self and experiencing the new world.
aespa’s activities:
According to the agency SM Entertainment on the 24th, aespa's new mini-album 'My World', which will be released on May 8, recorded a total of 1.52 million copies in pre-orders alone, foreshadowing two consecutive million-seller achievements within a week of pre-sale. With the second mini-album ‘Girls,’ released in July of last year, aespa surpassed 1.8 million cumulative sales based on the circle chart, becoming a million-seller. With this album, I was expecting another career high. aespa will release the pre-release single 'Welcome To MY World' on May 2nd and release the mini album 'My World' on May 8th.
