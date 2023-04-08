Quiz: Create the best K-Drama and we’ll reveal if My Name’s Han So Hee will be the lead of the series

Han So Hee is a talented actress who has acted in several dramas but her most memorable role is as a villain in The World of The Married and then went on to star in Netflix’s My Name.

Han So Hee’s activities:

On March 31st, Han So Hee posted her picture without comment. This is a self-portrait of Han So Hee. With her long, straight hair hanging down calmly, Han So Hee stares at her in front, then slowly turns her body and closes her eyes, turning her back perfectly. Han So Hee's mysterious visuals stand out even more in her black-and-white photos. Song Hye-kyo, who saw this, drew attention by leaving a comment with affection, saying, "You're pretty." Meanwhile, Han So Hee has been cast in her new drama 'The Price of Confession' along with Song Hye Kyo. 'The Price of Confession' depicts the bloody chronicle of two women surrounding a murder case. In particular, Han So Hee posted several stills of Song Hye Kyo's recent Netflix 'The Glory' filming site and left a comment saying, "It's mine now..." in a post with a brief caption "#Theglory1". We can already feel the strong affection of Han So Hee for her senior Song Hye Kyo, and I am looking forward to the beautiful chemistry in the new work.

