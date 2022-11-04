Quiz: Create the most scrumptious cake and we’ll reveal if Kim Go Eun will be sharing it with you

In 2012, Kim Go Eun was catapulted from obscurity to the center of much media buzz when she was cast as Eun-gyo, a 17-year-old high school student who awakens the lust of two men, in A Muse. Her performance swept the Best New Actress awards that year. Kim Go Eun made her television debut in the hit cable series Cheese in the Trap, based on the webtoon of the same title. She also contributed her vocals in the track "Attraction" by Tearliner for the drama's OST. Kim Go Eun won the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actress Television for her performance.

Kim Go Eun in ‘Goblin’:

Later in 2016, she co-starred in Kim Eun Sook's megahit fantasy drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God alongside Gong Yoo. The drama was a pan-Asia hit, and received critical acclaim, becoming a cultural phenomenon in South Korea.

Kim Go Eun in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’:

In 2019, Kim Go Eun was cast in the fantasy drama The King: Eternal Monarch. The series hailed as one of the most anticipated series in the first half of 2020 due to its ensemble cast, renowned screenwriter, extensive publicity and more than 30 billion Won (US$25 million) production budget, setting a record on its first episode for SBS's highest Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings and maintaining the No.1 spot on the weekly Wavve drama chart for eight consecutive weeks, but receiving criticisms for its screenplay, direction and performances leading to lower-than-expected domestic popularity in Korea compared to previous works by Kim Eun Sook. In 2021, Kim Go Eun appeared in Korea's first live action animation, romantic comedy drama Yumi's Cells. It is a tvN TV series based on the eponymous webtoon and in 2022, she also starred in ‘Little Women’.