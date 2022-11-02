Quiz: Design your date outfit and we’ll reveal which Lee Min Ho character will be your date

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman. He gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011), Faith (2012), The Heirs (2013), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016). In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's The King: Eternal Monarch, which grossed US$135 million. Apart from his television career, Lee Min Ho featured in the first lead role in the film Gangnam Blues (2015). This was followed by his first China-produced film Bounty Hunters (2016), and the mini-romance-web-series Line Romance (2014), both collectively grossed US$51 million.

Success of Lee Min Ho:

The success of Lee Min Ho's television series established him as a top Hallyu star; he is the most followed South Korean actor on social media. Lee became the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds, with figures being unveiled in Shanghai in 2013, and Hong Kong in 2014. As of October 2020, Lee Min Ho has over 3 million followers on Twitter, 23 million followers on Weibo and was the first Korean celebrity to garner 20 million followers on both Instagram and Facebook.

Lee Min Ho in Pachinko:

In 2014 and 2015, Lee Min Ho topped an online poll organized by a Chinese entertainment magazine and was voted as the ‘Asian Male God’. In 2017, Lee was chosen as the ‘Most Favoured Korean Actor’ by fans of the Korean wave in the United States. With a combined total of 65 million followers, he is referred to as the ‘King of social media’. In 2020, Lee Min Ho was cast in the Apple TV's series Pachinko, based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. Pachinko series premiered in March 2022 and received universal critical acclaim for Lee's performance and other lead cast as well with critics stating that Pachinko is a sweeping epic that captures the arc of history as well as the enduring bonds of family.