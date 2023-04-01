Quiz: Dress for a fun party and we’ll reveal if you’ll be joining BTS or BLACKPINK

As a result of big data analysis of star brand reputation in March 2023, BTS was analyzed in the order of 1st place, Lim Young Woong 2nd place, and Son Heung-min 3rd place. BIGHIT MUSIC announced on April 1st, "J-Hope plans to enlist as an active duty soldier in the army to fulfill his military service obligations, and there will be no separate official event on the day of his enlistment in the boot camp." He continued, “The entrance ceremony at the recruit training center is a place where many soldiers and their families come together. In order to prevent safety accidents due to congestion at the site, we ask that fans refrain from visiting the site.”

The Office of the President announced on March 31st that it is not true in relation to media reports that a Hallyu star performance is being promoted at the official dinner of President Yoon Seok Yeol, who is on a state visit to the United States at the end of April. The spokesperson's office said in a press announcement that day, "The performance that is being reported in the media is not on the schedule for the President's visit to the United States."

