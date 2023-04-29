Quiz: Guess BLACKPINK members' zodiac sign and we’ll reveal who can be your best friend or dinner date

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

BLACKPINK posted over 100 billion won in sales in two months of their second world tour. With this, BLACKPINK broke the British girl group Spice Girls' record and became the girl group with the most tour income. According to US Touring Data, a US concert tour box office aggregator on the 21st, BLACKPINK earned $78.48 million (approximately KRW 104.6 billion) from their North American and European tours held from October to December last year. The number of spectators for the 26 performances reached 366,248. Their ticket sales have not yet counted the 16 performances this year. Besides, BLACKPINK has 19 more performances left. The figure is expected to increase further if the US encore performance is included.

