Quiz: Guess the zodiac signs of ENHYPEN members and we’ll reveal which member is a compatible partner

ENHYPEN is a boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. The group is composed of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One.

Previously, ENHYPEN held the '1st En-O-Clock Baking King Contest' in the 56th episode of 'En-O-Clock', which will be released on the official YouTube channel and Weverse. They show off their hidden baking skills by making chocolate tarts with the chef. ENHYPEN brings laughter to the audience with an absurdly set character from the moment it appears. Jungwon, Heeseung, and Jake each introduce themselves as baking experts from Seoul, France, and Australia, and Sunghoon appears with cool energy and surprises the members by performing a situational drama as their cooking teacher. Also, ENHYPEN does not stop ad-libbing while making tarts. While measuring the flour, they say, “Strong flour is powerful,” and in response to the chef’s praise, they emit a playful charm, such as ad-libbing “Kim-ssi-ra and Kim Tak-goo’s blood is good.”

