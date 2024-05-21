Quiz: How well do you know BTOB's Yook Sungjae, Hwang Jung Eum and Choi Won Young's Mystic Pop-up Bar?

Mystic Pop-up Bar celebrated 4 years since its release on May 20. Take the quiz and test your knowledge of the BTOB's Yook Sungjae and Hwang Jung Eum starrer.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 21, 2024  |  10:25 PM IST |  6.5K
Mystic Pop-up Bar: JTBC
Mystic Pop-up Bar: JTBC

BTOB's Yook Sungjae, Hwang Jung Eum and Choi Won Young starrer Mystic Pop-up Bar was released on May 20, 2020. The drama recently marked its 4th anniversary. Take the quiz below to test how much you know about the fantasy comedy. 

More about Mystic Pop-up Bar

Mystic Pop-bar tells the story of a pocha (street bar) which is run by a mysterious woman who needs to settle the grudges of 1,00,00 souls to finally find peace in her life and get rid of the curse. Kang Bae is a part-timer who works at a big supermarket and has the ability to make people pour out their troubles just with a touch. He starts working at the pocha and helps the woman relieve others grudges. 

 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles