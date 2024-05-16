Quiz: How well do you know Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears?

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won became one of the biggest K-dramas of recent times. The drama soared to become the network's top-rated series, surpassing the viewership record set by Crash Landing on You. Its immense popularity led the network to extend the episode count and the drama is set to get two extra episodes.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: 10 Park Chan Wook movies