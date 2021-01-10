QUIZ: How well do you know Wooga Squad members BTS V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy and Park Hyung Sik

Wooga Squad members BTS V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy and Park Hyung Sik have been friends for years now. Over the years, they have given several happy moments to cherish. Let's see how many you remember!

Wooga Squad is among the most popular friend groups in South Korea. The group features BTS singer V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy and Park Hyung Sik. Taehyung once explained that the Wooga was short for the phrase “Woori-ga gajok-inga?” in the Korean language. The phrase means “Are we family?” While they might not be related by blood, the group's bond is nothing less than that of brothers. Over the years, fans have watched their friendship grow thicker.

From crossing paths on the work front to coming together for vacations, holidays and celebrating each others' victories, the group has been giving us friendship goals. This includes the members showing BTS singer V support over the release of ON, from Map of the Soul: 7, or the group sharing photos from SAG Awards and Oscars to mark Choi Woo Shik's international recognition. While we've heard and watched the members grow closer, how well do you think you know the Wooga Squad? Take this test and let us know!

How many answers did you get right? Let us know in the comments below.

