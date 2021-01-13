QUIZ: How well do you remember Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer It's Okay To Not Be Okay?

Do you think you have watched It's Okay To Not Be Okay will utmost attention? Well, take this test to find out if you remember the show or if you need another viewing.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay was among the most popular K-dramas of 2020. The South Korean show stars Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se in the lead. The show shed light on different mental health ailments while telling a story about three individuals whose lives were interconnected due to a scarring incident from the past. The show was lauded by many and secured a position in the New York Times' Best International Shows Of 2020.

Although it has been a few months since the show has ended, we've seen fans continue to discuss the show. While these discussions prove that the show continues to receive love long after it has ended, we wonder how closely have fans watched the show. So we are here to test your knowledge. Here's a simple test on the show. Take it and let us know your score in the comments below:

While you are in the comments section, let us also if you would want to see the trio reunite for another season of It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

